Blanc: No guarantees despite new PSG deal

Laurent Blanc does not believe a two-year contract extension acts as a guarantee over his long-term future at Paris Saint-Germain.

Blanc addressed the media on Friday ahead of the Ligue 1 match against Lille this weekend having penned a new deal that is set to keep him in charge at the Parc des Princes until the end of the 2017-18 season.

PSG are runaway leaders, 24 points clear of Monaco, as they seek to retain their domestic crown and return to Champions League action against familiar foe Chelsea next week.

But former France captain Blanc does not mean the timing of his extension means failure in pursuit of European glory would be accepted by his bosses.

"There were no criteria in relation to this contract and, yes, I am taking this extension as a mark of confidence," he said.

"I am very proud and I thank my staff, without whom I would not be much. I also thank the players for the results, and thank you to the board.

"I am honoured to continue the adventure - extending by two years is a kind of recognition but I do not delude myself.

"The ambition of the club is still very large, responsibilities are important and I know that the demand will be even greater in the future."

Star striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic is yet to commit on his future plans, with the Sweden captain out of contract in Paris at the end of this term.

Blanc would not be drawn on the talismanic 34-year-old specifically but underlined his wish to keep a squad set for their fourth consecutive Ligue 1 title together.

"I extended yesterday and you already ask me the situation for players' [contracts]," the coach added.

"You will ask me this question later and get answers.

"But there is a lot of desire to extend [contracts in] the group. Many want to continue with the base of that squad."