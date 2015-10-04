Blanc not surprised by record-breaking Ibrahimovic

Laurent Blanc hailed striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic after he became Paris Saint-Germain's leading goalscorer against Marsille but stated he was not surprised by the Swede's achievements.

Ibrahimovic scored twice from the spot as PSG came from a goal down to win 2-1 against their fierce rivals and maintain the unbeaten start to the Ligue 1 season.

The Swede's 110 goals put him clear of former Portugal striker Pauleta.

"This is a very good player, a great player," Blanc told Canal+ of Ibrahimovic.

"You just have to see the number of goals he scores. These are non-typical players, with non-typical statistics.

"It does not surprise me that he has managed to break this record in such a short time."

Michy Batshuayi had given the visitors the lead half an hour in at the Parc des Princes while Abdelaziz Barrada was denied an equaliser when his penalty was saved by Kevin Trapp.

Remy Cabella also had a late effort kept out by Trapp, with Blanc acknowledging his side did not have things their own way.

"We did not get to impose our game as we hoped. This was very difficult as Marseille had the guts to come and play in our half," the PSG boss added.

"Many teams say that but Marseille dared to do it. Marseille were very good during the first 25 minutes.

"We have not played a great match but we created chances and we could have had a third."