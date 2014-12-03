Blanc plays down talk of Henry PSG switch

Former Arsenal and Barcelona star Henry announced on Monday that he had played his last game for New York Red Bulls, following their exit in the MLS Cup play-offs.

Henry, now 37, is yet to reveal whether he will retire or continue playing elsewhere, with Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger "certain" his compatriot will return to the club in some capacity in the future.

Wenger has also called for the France national team to award Henry with a farewell appearance.

But, regarding his immediate future, PSG coach Blanc - who won the 1998 World Cup and 2000 European Championships alongside Henry - moved to dismiss any talk of bringing the forward to the French capital.

"I'm not thinking about that," he said.

"I'm 20,000 leagues away from that."