Blanc: PSG could have made life easier

Zlatan Ibrahimovic put aside a difficult week, that saw him launch a rant referee Lionel Jaffredo following last Sunday's 3-2 defeat to Bordeaux and also pick up a one-match ban for his red card in PSG's UEFA Champions League encounter at Chelsea, by scoring a hat-trick at Parc des Princes.

The Sweden captain netted twice from the spot, sandwiching Jordan Ayew's superb leveller in the 67th minute, before rounding off the scoring in injury time to lift PSG top of the table for 24 hours at least.

PSG should have enjoyed an even more comfortable margin of victory, though, with several chances going begging.

And head coach Blanc was disappointed with how the Ligue 1 champions laboured to victory.

"The way the match went does not satisfy me completely," he told reporters. "We had two penalties and we could have scored from promising opportunities.

"The three points is the most important thing. [But] I think we did not do all that was necessary to have a simpler game."

The encounter against Lorient was PSG's fifth match in the past 17 days, but Blanc is confident his team can cope with the demanding schedule.

"They will recover without problems," he added. "We saw in Bordeaux that they had not fully recovered. It was much better [against Lorient]."