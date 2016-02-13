Blanc refuses to blame Cavani for Lille draw

Laurent Blanc refused to point the finger at Edinson Cavani after Paris Saint-Germain were held to a scoreless draw by Lille on Saturday.

The Uruguay striker missed two gilt-edged chances to give PSG the three points, but Blanc would not single him out for criticism in his post-match media conference.

"I cannot have any complaints about my players. All that was missing was a goal," Blanc said.

"There was not just one player who missed chances. We are a team. We got five or six good chances. It was a difficult game, but I am satisfied with our performance because we gave everything.

"Lille did well. They were very physical. If they approach every game like this, they will not drop a lot of points."

PSG meet Chelsea in the Champions League on Tuesday, with Blanc adding: "I already know which team I want to start against Chelsea, but a lot of things can happen in training.

"We did well not to pick up any new injuries. Maybe the best way to get back in the rhythm is to play games. Marco Verratti and Javier Pastore were feeling well and I hope that is still the case.

"Verratti is unlikely to start against Chelsea, because there is always a risk he could have a relapse of his injury."