Blanc shrugs off Cavani strop

Paris Saint-Germain coach Laurent Blanc understands Edinson Cavani's frustration at being substituted against Troyes, but warned that younger members of his squad will be selected if experienced players step out of line.

Cavani scored the opening goal - a superb cushioned volley from Angel di Maria's chipped pass - as PSG cruised to a routine 4-1 win over Ligue 1's bottom club on Saturday.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Layvin Kurzawa and Jean-Kevin Augustin all added further goals before Troyes' Thomas Ayasse netted a late consolation in stoppage time.

Victory means leaders PSG have now won nine in a row in the league, but Cavani was less than impressed at being replaced 10 minutes from time.

"Cavani wasn't very happy, I can confirm that," Blanc said.

"But they are never happy and I can understand that.

"If established players have no motivation, we will play young people. They will be happy to play, but I think the established players that I have are currently serious."

The win means PSG are guaranteed to head into the mid-season break top of the league, but Blanc was putting little importance on that achievement, before expressing his frustration at suggestions that Javier Pastore's adductor injury is not real.

"The title of autumn champion? Good to take," he said.

"It's a good thing insofar as it confirms that we have a lot of points. It is not a certainty to be champion. We take this honour but we must have the determination to take the points to be champion.

"We must stop saying false information about Pastore. He's really injured. You will speak with him and will see that he is injured.

"It's a difficult start of season for him but he is injured. Stop saying that these are diplomatic injuries. I will not lie to you, I will not tell you that he is injured if it is not the case."