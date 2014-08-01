Blanc stresses Trophee des Champions importance

Former France coach Blanc enjoyed a superb maiden season in charge of PSG, guiding the capital club to a second consecutive Ligue 1 title as well as glory in the Coupe de la Ligue and Trophee des Champions.

However, PSG were eliminated in the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League for the second straight year, suffering a disappointing exit to Premier League side Chelsea on away goals after winning the first leg 3-1.

Blanc is targeting a better performance in Europe and is confident that a victory in Saturday's season curtain-raiser with Coupe de France winners Guingamp in Beijing can give the French champions the platform for a successful season.

PSG came from behind to beat Bordeaux 2-1 in last year's clash with Bordeaux, a triumph that Blanc is keen to see a repeat of.

"To be able to obtain a title in the first official match we play is a good thing," Blanc said.

"This can kick-start our season, as we saw last year.

"We came back to score in the last minutes before winning. That gave us confidence for the future.

"This season we want to keep our title. We want to win the domestic cups available [Coupe de France and Coupe de la Ligue].

"In the Champions League we want to go beyond the quarter-finals.

"The programme is difficult, but I hope that everyone will be able to rise to it and in the required moment they will be able to do what is necessary to reach our goals."