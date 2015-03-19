Blanc wants Ibrahimovic leniency over rant

Ibrahimovic was scheduled to face a disciplinary hearing on Thursday following comments aimed at referee Lionel Jaffredo in the aftermath of their 3-2 loss at the Stade Chaban Delmas last Sunday.

The Sweden striker said: "[I've] played 15 years I've never seen a referee this s*** country. Don't even deserve PSG to be in this country. F****** too good for all of you."

Former Barcelona, Milan and Juventus man Ibrahimovic has since apologised, and PSG coach Blanc, who will be without defenders David Luiz and Marquinhos for a further 10 days through injury, is understandably keen for him to avoid a lengthy ban.

"Ibrahimovic has had a difficult season with injuries and suspensions," Blanc said on the eve of Friday's Ligue 1 clash with Lorient.

"I hope that Ibrahimovic will not be overly punished so he can continue to prove he is a great champion."

Turning his attention to the enthralling title race Blanc - whose side can at least temporarily go top with victory over Lorient - said: "Three or four clubs can still win the title: Ourselves, Lyon, Marseille and I also include Monaco.

"Lyon is best placed to win the title but we are very motivated. We want to take three points especially after the defeat of last weekend."

Second-placed PSG are two points behind Lyon ahead of their encounter with Lorient.