Blanc yet to talk with PSG bosses, says agent

Laurent Blanc's agent, Jean-Pierre Bernes, says the Paris Saint-Germain coach has had no contact with the club directors amid reports he is set to be replaced.

Blanc guided PSG to a clean sweep of domestic trophies for the second successive season in 2015-16 but suffered elimination from the quarter-finals of the Champions League for the third straight campaign.

President Nasser Al-Khelaifi subsequently called for "big changes" and failed to provide confirmation the Frenchman would be at the helm next season in an interview with Le Parisien.

Sevilla boss Unai Emery has been touted as a potential replacement for Blanc, but the incumbent coach's agent insists he has had no contact with the decision makers at the Parc des Princes.

"Laurent Blanc is on holiday this week, he is yet to talk with the directors. Me neither," Bernes is quoted as saying by Le Parisien.

"Starting from now, we wait. If there is a changing policy at PSG, the directors will need to come and discuss it."

Last February, Blanc extended his PSG contract until the end of the 2017-18 season.