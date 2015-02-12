Blaszczykowski eager to repay faith of BVB fans

Dortmund stopped the rot with a 3-0 victory at Freiburg last Saturday to move off the bottom of the table, but Jurgen Klopp's side remain in the more.

Poland international Blaszczykowski believes lthat victory can be a springboard for a club that are usually challenging at the top of the table.

"I think we’ve done enough talking and now we need to take action out on the pitch," Blaszczykowski told the club's official website. "Right now we’re just not playing our game.

"We used to do certain things differently and everything - and I mean everything – it came together wonderfully.

"I believe that we’ve got to continue to keep faith in our game, because only then can we make use of all our qualities and fully exploit the potential we possess.

"We understand our fans 100 per cent because we haven’t given them much reason to celebrate recently.

"We’ve received such unbelievable support from our fans over the years - you don’t get that anywhere else, at no other club, you only get that at Borussia Dortmund."

Klopp's former employers Mainz are Dortmund's next opponents at Signal Iduna Park on Friday.