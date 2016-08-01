Blaszczykowski joins Wolfsburg on three-year deal

Wolfsburg have completed the signing of Jakub Blaszczykowski from Bundesliga rivals Borussia Dortmund on a three-year contract.

Blaszczykowski, who arrived at Signal Iduna Park in 2007, fell out of favour following a cruciate knee ligament injury and spent the 2015-16 season on loan at Fiorentina, making 20 appearances in all competitions.

The 30-year-old represented Poland at Euro 2016 and moves to the Volkswagen Arena for an undisclosed fee in a deal which ties him to the club until 2019.

"With him, our versatility and effectiveness on the right increases once again," said head coach Dieter Hecking in a statement.

"Moreover, Jakub brings with him vast experience. He is a tremendous asset for us."

Sporting director Klaus Allofs cadded: "Jakub Blaszczykowski is a great fit for the team, not only beacause of his footballing qualities but also because he is a model of dedication, commitment and passion.

"He is someone who identifies with the club 100 per cent. We are delighted he will wear the Wolfsburg shirt."

The arrivals of Mario Gotze, Andre Schurrle and Ousmane Dembele limited the Pole's chances of a successful return to Dortmund following his spell in Italy.

Blasczykowski claimed two Bundesliga titles and was a Champions League runner-up during his spell at BVB.