Blatter accuses Infantino of lack of respect

Sepp Blatter has accused new FIFA president Gianni Infantino of disrespecting him.

Blatter was succeeded by former UEFA general secretary Infantino as FIFA chief in February, following a tenure spanning more than 17 years.

Blatter and his UEFA counterpart Michel Platini were suspended from all football-related activity by FIFA in December 2015 when the adjudicatory chamber of its Ethics Committee ruled a payment of two million Swiss francs, authorised by the Swiss to the former France captain, constituted multiple infringements of the FIFA Code of Ethics.

That eight-year ban was initially reduced to six years and earlier this week, the Court of Arbitration for Sport dismissed Blatter's appeal and ruled that his suspension would remain in place.

And the 80-year-old is not impressed with the behaviour of his successor Infantino.

"I am definitely not a happy man [with] what happened with FIFA," Blatter told the BBC.

"I have never seen in any company that the new president... was not playing respect to the old president.

"After his election we had a very good contact and he stopped at my house and we had a chat. I told him I have a list of questions that should be solved in FIFA which has not been solved before.

"I have asked him, I have sent him a letter and I have his personal number and I was told that it's still correct. Never never an answer - never.

"I still have this list, so now we speak only with lawyers."