Blatter: I have not resigned

Sepp Blatter has hinted that he could yet attempt to stay on as FIFA president, insisting he has "not resigned" his position.

Blatter announced his decision to step down on June 2, just four days on from beating Prince Ali bin Al Hussein in a presidential election held amid controversy after nine FIFA officials were indicted on charges of racketeering conspiracy and corruption.

FIFA rejected suggestions that Blatter would perform a U-turn and stand for re-election last week, following claims that the 79-year-old could be convinced to put himself forward as a candidate once more.

However, Blatter has now fuelled speculation that he will indeed stand again - stating that his future is in the hands of those who re-elected him as president.

"I have not resigned, rather I am offering my mandate at an extraordinary congress," Blatter told Swiss newspaper Blick.

"Only those who know the past can understand the present and shape the future."

Blatter, who was attending an event ahead of the planned building of a FIFA museum in Zurich, added: "The museum is a labour of love. But do not get me wrong; I'm not ready for the museum nor for a waxwork yet."

The Swiss will at least remain in office until an extraordinary Congress can be held, with FIFA's Executive Committee set to choose an election date at a meeting on July 20.