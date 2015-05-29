Blatter vows to leave 'strong' FIFA

Sepp Blatter has vowed to leave FIFA in a "strong" and "robust" state after winning re-election for a fifth term as president on Friday.

Blatter retained his position as head of world football's governing body after rival candidate Prince Ali Bin Al Hussein conceded defeat following the first round of voting at the FIFA Congress in Zurich.

Neither candidate managed to achieve the required two-thirds majority for victory in the opening ballot - Blatter receiving 133 votes to his challenger's 73 - but Prince Ali stood down before the second round.

The election took place against a backdrop of controversy, following news on Wednesday that nine FIFA officials, past and present, were among 14 people indicted on charges of racketeering, conspiracy and corruption by United States authorities.

In his victory speech, Blatter, 79, acknowledged that he is not perfect, but promised to restore the prestige of the organisation during the next four years.

"I promise by the end of my term I will give this FIFA to my successor in a very strong position. A strong FIFA, a robust FIFA," he said.

"I have said before I take responsibility to bring back FIFA. We will do it together - I am convinced we can do it.

"Nobody is perfect, [but] we will do a good job together I am sure. I thank you for the trust and confidence.

"I am a faithful man, now God, Allah or whoever we believe in, they will help us to bring back FIFA."

Prince Ali emerged as the sole opponent to Blatter when fellow candidates Michael van Praag and Luis Figo withdrew their challenge prior to the Congress.

And Blatter paid tribute to his rival, saying: "I would like to give compliments and express gratitude to Prince Ali - because he was a challenger and he has obtained a very good result.

"He could have said 'no, let's go further and perhaps I would have received more votes'."