Blind challenges United to make more set-pieces count

Daley Blind is of the opinion that Manchester United should exploit their squad's collective physical attributes from set-pieces on a more regular basis this season.

United's 4-1 hammering of Leicester City last time out in the Premier League saw the team create three goals from set-pieces taken by Blind, with Chris Smalling, Marcus Rashford and Paul Pogba the beneficiaries.

Jose Mourinho currently has a number of other players capable of making themselves a nuisance in the air, with Marouane Fellaini, Eric Bailly and Zlatan Ibrahimovic among their imposing physical presences.

And Blind believes United, who host Stoke City on Sunday, should make the most of such advantages more often.

He told United Review: "We have a lot of height in the team, which is a danger, and I was very happy with my crosses [against Leicester].

"The players were there to head the ball in and it's a great feeling to be involved in three of the four goals like that.

"I think we can score a lot more goals from set-pieces."

A bit of quick thinking between Blind and Juan Mata for Rashford's goal caught the visitors out and the Dutchman revealed that was by no means their first attempt at such a move.

"We did that several times last season as well," he insisted.

"It didn’t come off then or lead to a goal but we were very dangerous with those corner kicks.

"I don’t know if people remember that but we did it. It was a good feeling to see that goal come against Leicester."