Blues suspend more fans after Paris incident

The Stamford bridge outfit had already banned three supporters on Thursday, but took that tally to five on Friday.

Video footage surfaced of a number of Chelsea supporters denying a black man access to a train in the French capital prior to the first leg of the club's UEFA Champions League last-16 tie against Paris Saint-Germain.

The incident has been widely condemned by high-profile figures and organisations within European football, including Chelsea, who have appealed for more information.

A statement from the Premier League leaders read: "If it is deemed there is sufficient evidence of their involvement in the incident, the club will issue banning orders for life."

Souleymane S, the man denied access to the train, will be invited to the second leg of the tie by Chelsea.