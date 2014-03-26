Boateng eyes focus after Bundesliga triumph

Pep Guardiola's side wrapped up their 24th top-flight title with a comfortable 3-1 victory over Hertha Berlin at the Olympic Stadium.

After what has been a dominant start to Guardiola's tenure, Bayern became the first Bundesliga club to win the title in March, clinching the league with a record seven matches to spare.

However, with Bayern in contention to defend their DFB-Pokal and UEFA Champions League titles, Boateng has urged his team-mates not to rest up in their hunt to gain further silverware.

"The pressure on the domestic front is definitely gone, but in spite of that we've got to maintain our concentration levels," he told the Bundesliga's official website.

"There are plenty of records for us still to break, which is why we're still determined to win our last seven league games.

"We've got some tough opponents left to face in the Bundesliga, which will be good tests for us ahead of our UEFA Champions League matches. Aside from that we still want to lift the DFB Cup again.

"There's still plenty of life left in us this season."