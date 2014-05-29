Boateng favours centre-back role for Germany

The Bayern Munich defender's versatility has seen him play in a variety of positions at international level, but the 25-year-old feels his strongest position is at the heart of the back four.

"I want to play in the middle (central defender)," he said. "In the last two seasons with Bayern Munich I played central defender and in the last matches with the national team as well.

"I feel very comfortable with that. But if it is necessary I will play right or left, if the manager wants me to.

"That is the decision of the manager."

Germany have been drawn in Group G alongside Portugal, United States and Ghana for the tournament in Brazil.

The fixture with Ghana could see Boateng come up against brother Kevin-Prince Boateng.