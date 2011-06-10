Boateng wants Bundesliga return

The Germany international only arrived at Eastland’s last summer from Hamburg on a five-year deal but his debut season in the Premier League was disrupted by injuries, restricting him to 24 appearances for the FA cup winners.

Despite the club having a successful season, the former Hertha Berlin player did not enjoy the campaign and hopes to secure a return to Germany in the near future.

"It is all about whether I am released. I hope it works,” he said.

"Bayern are bigger than City, they are one of the top six teams in Europe. To play for them would be an honour."

Despite his determination to complete a move to the Allianz Arena, a huge stumbling block could be the fee, with City not wanting to lose out on the reported £10.5 million they paid for the 22-year-old only a year ago.

However, Boateng admits that Bayern’s promise of playing him in his preferred central role instead of the full-back position he adopted at City is a proposition he simply cannot ignore.

"I would like to go to Munich. On my side everything is clear," he added.

"I have already told [City manager] Roberto Mancini that I want to play in central defence and not at full-back.

"Bayern have indicated I will play in the centre. To play there regularly is important for me because I will have a better chance of playing in the national team."

