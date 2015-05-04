Boateng warns of Barca 'storm'

Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng has described Barcelona's attacking threat as "an exceptional storm" ahead of their UEFA Champions League clash this week.

The sides meet at Camp Nou on Wednesday in the first leg of their semi-final off the back of differing domestic results at the weekend.

While Barca stayed on course for the Liga title with an 8-0 drubbing of Cordoba, Bayern were beaten for the second time in a week - falling at the hands of Bayer Leverkusen.

"We have an exceptional storm coming toward us," said Boateng, whose side were beaten by Borussia Dortmund on penalties in the DFB-Pokal last Tuesday.

"We want to prevent them from getting their wheels in motion.

"It's not just the defence, we have to defend with the whole team against Barcelona.".

Striker Robert Lewandowski is due to play with a mask on, just over a week since suffering a fractured jaw, a broken nose and concussion against his former club Dortmund.

"Lewy has made a very good impression in training," Boateng added.

"He is not afraid, is very brave and he will get used to the mask.

"We really want to reach the final. But no matter how it turns out against Barca, we will not be talking about a broken season."