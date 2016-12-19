Boca boss has Tevez hope despite apparent Bombonera farewell

Boca Juniors boss Guillermo Barros Schelotto hopes he will still have Carlos Tevez available in January amid links with a move to Chinese Super League side Shanghai Shenhua.

Tevez appeared to say farewell when he was substituted in the closing stages of Boca's 4-1 win over Colon on Sunday, waving to the supporters inside La Bombonera and embracing Barros Schelotto on the touchline

The 32-year-old, who saw a pitch invader drop to their knees in his path and hug him as he made his way off, was seemingly in tears as he took his seat in the dugout, but his coach refused to confirm it was the talismanic striker's final appearance for his boyhood club.

"He still hasn't said anything to me," said the coach. "I took Carlos off because the match was over and, if he leaves, so that the fans can say farewell.

"I saluted him just like the supporters – it may have been a farewell or gestures of affection to convince him to stay.

"Whatever Carlos decides is good. We hope to have him in January. We have done everything we could, now it's up to him. Boca have all the time in the world to wait for him.

"The team depends on Carlos' decision – it is formed around him. But I think we have some variations."