Boca confirm Tevez return

Boca Juniors have confirmed the capture of Argentina striker Carlos Tevez, the 31-year-old moving back to his homeland.

Tevez played with Boca from 2001-04 after several years with the youth team in Buenos Aires, before one brilliant season with Brazilian powerhouse Corinthians was followed by a successful stint in Europe.

The 70-cap international began his European adventure in England at West Ham before more prominent roles at Manchester United and Manchester City, and most recently a successful two seasons at Juventus.

"It is a reality. It's official - Carlos Tevez returns to Boca," a tweet from the club's account read, along with a hashtag that translates to 'Tevez returns home'.

Tevez won the Primera Division, Copa Libertadores and Copa Sudamericana previously with Boca, and is a two-time Premier League and Serie A champion, as well as capturing the UEFA Champions League with United in 2007-08.