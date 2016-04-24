Boca Juniors 0 River Plate 0: Perez sees red in dour Superclasico
Pablo Perez was given the fastest red card of the Primera Division season as Boca Juniors drew with River Plate in the Superclasico.
For the second time this season, the Superclasico ended in stalemate as 10-man Boca Juniors and River Plate drew 0-0 at La Bombonera.
Last month's meeting at Estadio Monumental had also been a tense and edgy affair, but the home side may be happier with the point on this occasion after playing almost 80 minutes a man light.
Midfielder Pablo Perez was the man to depart the action early - his 12th-minute red card the fastest of the league season so far.
His dismissal came following a late challenge from River's Eder Balanta, who clattered into Boca goalkeeper Agustin Orion.
Perez reacted angrily and aimed a violent kick into the stomach of Balanta, leaving referee Dario Herrera little option but to brandish the red card, while Balanta picked up a caution for his troubles.
Despite their numerical disadvantage, Boca continued to pose an attacking threat although neither side was able to carve out any clear-cut goalscoring opportunities.
River went closest in the first half as Orion flew to his left to keep out Andres D'Alessandro's curling free-kick five minutes prior to the interval.
In the second period, Carlos Tevez brought a near-post save out of Marcelo Barovero with seven minutes remaining, but there was to be no derby hero as both sides were left to settle for a point that does little to aid their respective mid-table positions.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.