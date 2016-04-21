Boli blasts Ibrahimovic over PSG history

Former Marseille defender Basile Boli has criticised Zlatan Ibrahomovic for showing no respect towards Paris Saint-Germain's stars of yesteryear.

Boli was appointed as sports coordinator at Marseille in the aftermath of Michel's suspension as head coach this week and saw his club secure a Coupe de France final berth against PSG courtesy of a 1-0 win over Sochaux on Wednesday.

Speaking after the match, the 49-year-old turned his scorn towards Ibrahimovic, who has referred to PSG as a "new project" since his own arrival in the wake the Qatar Sports Investment group takeover in 2012.

Although four consecutive Ligue 1 titles mark an unprecedented period of success for PSG, Boli believes Ibrahimovic is doing a disservice to the club responsible for some of his earliest footballing memories.

"I want to come back to the works of Zlatan Ibrahimovic on the history of PSG," he said.

"Many great players have marked the history of the club. I was a ballboy at the Parc des Princes and I saw Mustapha Dahleb and Safet Susic, who were exceptional players.

"PSG were champions with Gerard Houllier [as coach in 1985-86]. We have to show a little respect to those guys."

Boli concedes Marseille, currently languishing 15th in Ligue 1, are underdogs for the final but is hopeful they can spring a surprise at the end of a tempestuous season.

"This season has been crazy so let's be crazy, we will challenge PSG in the final," he said.

"Going to play the final at the Stade de France against Paris is ideal. There will be 11 players, perhaps not with the same weapons, but it is 90 minutes."