Bolivia coach Baldivieso slams 'disgraceful' penalty decision

Bolivia coach Julio Cesar Baldivieso slammed the "disgraceful" decision that led to his side's heartbreaking loss to Chile in the Copa America Centenario on Friday.

A stunning free-kick from Jhasmani Campos had cancelled out Arturo Vidal's opener in the Group D clash at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, but the drama came deep into second half stoppage-time.

Referee Jair Marrufo, from the United States, called a controversial handball in the box against Luis Gutierrez in the 98th minute, with Vidal slotting home the winning goal from the spot.

The loss saw Bolivia eliminated from the tournament following Argentina's win over Panama, and Baldivieso was left fuming, believing the referee had "invented" the penalty out of nothing.

"It is disgraceful what has happened," the 44-year-old said. "It's an outrage for football.

"You have to ask if there is already a champion for the Copa America decided.

"Chile did not need the help of a referee. It hurts to lose to a penalty that was invented."

He added: "I ask them to analyse the video and tell me where those eight minutes came from, too.

"They even put referees on that don't even speak the same language as the players."