Bolivia Wrap: Aurora, Petrolero Yacuiba draw

The first leg at Petrolero, who finished second in the second tier, finished 1-1 and Aurora needed a late equaliser to draw 1-1 at home on Sunday.

Second bottom in the aggregate table at the end of the campaign, Aurora get another chance to secure their top-flight status in a third and final play-off game.

Jeison Quinones and Oscar Diaz traded first-half goals in the opening leg at Petrolero's Estadio Defensores del Chaco.

When Edwin Alpire opened the scoring in the second leg in the 17th minute, Petrolero looked on track to secure promotion.

But Jaime Robles struck a dramatic 90th-minute equaliser, forcing an additional game between the two teams.