How to watch Rangers vs Athletic Bilbao: Live streams, TV channel for Europa League quarter-final

Rangers will take on Athletic Bilbao on Thursday, April 10 in the quarter-finals of the 2024-25 Europa League, and we have are all the details about live streams and broadcasts globally.

Rangers overcame Fenerbahce on penalties at the end of a dramatic round of 16 tie that finished 3-3 after the Gers won the first leg 3-1 in Istanbul. With the first leg at home this time around, Barry Ferguson will be keen to set a marker again.

Read on for all the details on how to watch Rangers vs Athletic Bilbao live streams wherever you are in the world.

Key information

• Date: Thursday, April 10

• Kick-off time: 8pm BST / 3pm ET

• Venue: Ibrox, Glasgow

• Free streams: Sporza (Belgium)

• TV & streaming: TNT Sports, Discovery+ (UK) | Paramount+ (US)

Can I watch Rangers vs Athletic Bilbao for free?

You can watch Rangers vs Athletic Bilbao for free if you're in Belgium.

Public broadcaster VRT has the rights to this game and will provide a Rangers vs Athletic Bilbao free live stream on its streaming platform, VRT Max, as well as its sports website, Sporza, where you don't need to sign-in – just click play.

Coverage is geo-restricted to Belgium so if you're out of the country right now, you'll need a VPN to get your usual access – more on that below.

How to watch Rangers vs Athletic Bilbao from anywhere

What if you're away from home for Rangers vs Athletic Bilbao, and your usual streaming service is geo-restricted? Well, there is a neat solution. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - is a piece of software that sets your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world.

Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you subscribe to, and it also comes with added internet security benefits.

Watch Rangers vs Athletic Bilbao in the UK

In the UK, you can watch Rangers vs Athletic Bilbao on TNT Sports and Discovery+.

On TV, the game will air on TNT Sports 2, with coverage starting at 7pm ahead of the 8pm kick-off. To get TNT Sports you'll need to adjust your pay-TV package. If you want to watch Rangers vs Athletic Bilbao online, Discovery+ is the online home of TNT Sports, with subscriptions costing £30.99 a month.

Watch Rangers vs Athletic Bilbao in the US

Paramount+ is the home of Europa League soccer in the US, and that's where you can find a Rangers vs Athletic Bilbao live stream.

Paramount+ plans start from $7.99 a month, and with that you also get every Champions League live stream. They also have a free trial at the moment so you could in theory watch the game for free if you didn't feel you'd get enough value out of it long-term.

Where else can I watch Rangers vs Athletic Bilbao?

Canada: DAZN

Australia: Stan Sport

New Zealand: DAZN