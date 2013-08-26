Bolivia Wrap: Bolivar and Strongest on top

It was 3-0 lead at half-time for The Strongest over Blooming as goals to Pablo Escobar, Jair Reinoso and Abraham Cabrera established their dominance.

Escobar completed his double in the 53rd minute before Daniel Chavez rounded out the victory on 85 minutes.

It was a similar story at struggling Real Potosi, who found themselves down 4-0 at half-time to Bolivar's attacking onslaught.

Nelson Cabrera opened the scoring after only four minutes and further goals to Juan Arce, Rudy Cardozo and Capdevila effectively sealed the contest.

There was still time for a fifth as Edu Moya found the net in the dying stages of the second half.

Oriente Petrolero grabbed their first win of the season with a 3-1 home victory against Aurora.

After being set back by Aurora's 37th minute strike through De Souza, Oriente took hold of the game in the second-half as Yasmani Duk scored a brace within eight minutes and Marvin Bejarano grabbed the third late on.

An 85th-minute winner from Matias Manzano secured Club Universitario a 2-1 triumph at Guabira.

Wilstermann and San Jose fought out a 1-1 result while there was a goalless draw between Sport Boys and Nacional Potosi.