Bolivia Wrap: Bolivar go top, Blooming slip up

Juanmi Callejon scored a brace as Bolivar thrashed Oriente Petrolero 4-0 at the Estadio Hernando Siles in La Paz.

Xabier Azkargorta's men have three wins in five games to sit top, level on points with Blooming in a tight Apertura campaign.

Carlos Tenorio tapped in the easiest of openers on Sunday to make it 1-0 in the 33rd minute.

Callejon's first came four minutes before half-time and in style as the former Real Madrid youth player curled a 25-yard free-kick over the defensive wall and into the bottom corner.

He got on the end of a long pass to head in a second in the 72nd minute before Oscar Rodas sealed the win in additional time with a header of his own.

Blooming failed to win for the second straight game as they came from behind twice to draw 2-2 at home to Sport Boys.

A corner led to the visitors going ahead in the fourth minute as Rolando Barra headed in to make it 1-0.

Sergio Almiron scrambled in the equaliser moments later after a set-piece had come off the crossbar.

Blooming enjoyed the better of the chances before being caught out by a quick throw-in down the right.

A poor clearance allowed Julio Perez to send winless Sport Boys into the break with a 2-1 lead as he tucked away a finish from inside the area.

The hosts would get the goal they deserved in the 64th minute thanks to Almiron, but they were unable to find a winner.

Wilstermann and Real Potosi, who sit third and fourth respectively, remain unbeaten.

The Strongest held Wilstermann to a 1-1 draw and Real Potosi drew 0-0 at Universitario Cobija.

Gil Parada's brace led San Jose to a resounding 4-1 win over Petrolero Yacuiba and Nacional Potosi eased past Club Universitario 3-0.