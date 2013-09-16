Bolivia Wrap: Bolivar move clear as Strongest flop

Nacional had a 2-0 win over the second-placed Strongest, taking them within a point of their opponents.

Now fourth, Nacional were fired to the victory by goals to Fernando Martelli and Rodrigo Vargas.

Bolivar flexed their muscle with a 4-2 win over Club Universitario, although they did temper an early shock deficit to get the three points.

Universitario led when Ruben Cuesta was on target on 24 minutes, but Juanmi Callejon ensured the league leaders were level just five minutes later.

Jose Luis Capdevilla had Bolivar in front seven minutes after the interval, before William Ferreira's brace - the first from the penalty spot - had Miguel Angel Portugal's men 4-1 to the good.

Universitario struck a consolation when Martin Palavicini hit the back of the net.

San Jose claimed honours in an undulating clash with Oriente Petrolero 3-2.

They took a one-goal lead to the interval, only to trail after 63 minutes.

But the home side were back in front 11 minutes later, with Carlos Saucedo and Carlos Neumann scoring three minutes apart to turn the tide back in San Jose's favour.

Real Potosi produced some remarkable heroics to poach a 2-1 win away at Aurora.

Trailing 1-0 with five minutes to play, Maximiliano Andrada and Nicolas Bubas both struck late to get them off the bottom of the table in the most dramatic fashion.

Aurora replaced them at the foot of the standings.

Guabira snapped a run of four straight defeats with a 2-0 win at Sport Boys, on the back of Miguel Rios' double.

Blooming earned their first point in four games, although it should have been three as they were pegged back late to a 3-3 draw at home to Wilstermann.

Leading 3-2 in the shadows of the full-time whistle, Wilstermann's Rodrigo Ramallo fired late to ensure his side remained unbeaten through six.

Wilstermann are fifth on the table, but are the only side in the league yet to lose - after two wins and four consecutive draws.