Bolivia Wrap: Bolivar thrash Oriente Petrolero

It was all one-way traffic for Miguel Portugal's men as Ronald Eguino and Jaime Arrascaita established a 2-0 lead after 32 minutes.

Four minutes later, Juan Arce added another before Rudy Cardozo's penalty gave the current Clausura champions a 4-0 lead heading into half-time break.

Arce completed his brace on 68 minutes before Oriente's Pablo de Muner put through his own net in the 90th minute to complete the rout.

Sport Boys jumped clear on top of the table by goal difference after two second-half goals clinched a 2-0 triumph at Blooming.

Hector Gaitan's 69th-minute effort and Ferreira's goal on 90 minutes wrapped up all three points.

Wilstermann held on to second position despite a 1-1 draw against Aurora.

Rodrigo Ramallo's 76th-minute goal for Wilstermann cancelled out Aurora's opener on 13 minutes through Roberto Gamarra.

In other results, Nacional Potosi won 1-0 against Guabira, a 90th-minute goal got The Strongest a 1-0 victory against San Jose and Club Universitario were victorious over Real Potosi by a solitary goal.