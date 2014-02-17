Bolivia Wrap: Oriente Petrolero claim upset

Sport Boys moved into the lead in the Liga del Futbol Profesional Boliviano on goal difference after claiming a 2-2 draw against Real Potosi, while Club Universitario sit second, following their 2-0 loss away to Guabira.

The Strongest could have claimed a three-point lead in the LFPB but a two-goal burst from Oriente at the start of the second half saw the La Paz visitors go home empty handed.

Oriente opened the scoring in the 48th minute with a nice move that culminated with Juan Quero cutting inside from the left wing and his squared pass was deflected into the net by an opposition defender.

The hosts doubled their lead four minutes later with Ronald Raldes controlling a corner on his thigh and then volleying the ball into the roof of the net.

The win took Oriente to seven points from five games at sixth in the standings.

Sport Boys, Universitario and The Strongest are all level on 10 points but the latter sit third due to their inferior goal difference.

The Strongest have also played one more game than the other two sides at the top of the table.

Real Potosi are fourth on nine points, while Guabira (seven) sit fifth, ahead of four other clubs due to their goal difference of plus two.

In other LFPB results, Aurora defeated Blooming 3-2, San Jose won 1-0 at Bolivar and Wilstermann trumped Nacional Potosi 3-2.