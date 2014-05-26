Bolivia Wrap: San Jose finish in second spot

Marco Ferrufino's men needed to win to ensure their spot in South America's premier club competition, and they did so emphatically - netting seven goals for the second consecutive game to sew up second spot in Bolivia's Clausura phase.

Carlos Vargas scored an eight-minute hat-trick deep in the second half, after Carlos Neumann's brace and Enrique Diaz's effort had the hosts already on top in Oruro.

Marcelo Gomes added the seventh in the 90th minute, to send relegated Guabira down on a lowlight.

San Jose's heroics would have taken them to the Clausura title, save for Club Universitario's late equaliser at Sport Boys.

The Clausura winners got the point they needed to seal top spot, as they earned a 1-1 draw courtesy of Federico Silvestre's 80th-minute strike.

The Strongest finished third, guaranteeing them Copa Sudamericana football next season, after winning 2-1 on the road at Blooming.

Real Potosi missed out on continental action by just one point, but finished the term on a high with a 4-2 victory over Wilstermann.

Aurora defeated Nacional Potosi 1-0, while Bolivar finished fifth after a 2-0 win at home to Oriente Petrolero.