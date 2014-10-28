Bolivia Wrap: Strongest, Wilstermann pinch wins

Wilstermann remained top of the 12-team league with a come-from-behind 2-1 victory over Club Universitario.

The visitors to Cochabamba were on track to extend their unbeaten streak to five matches, when Federico Silvestre struck the game's opener in the 59th minute.

But Wilstermann equalised from the penalty spot, Matias Dituro converting in the 82nd minute, before Club Universitario hearts were broken when Thomaz fired in the winner in the fourth minute of injury time.

The victory kept Wilstermann top on goal difference from Oriente Petrolero, who were 1-0 winners at Universitario Cobija.

Joselito Vaca struck just prior to half-time in Blooming's 1-0 road win over Petrolero Yacuiba, taking them third in the table on 22 points - two shy of the leaders, and one ahead of fourth-placed Bolivar.

Bolivar sensationally extended their unbeaten run to five matches, scoring two late goals to salvage a 3-3 draw at home to Nacional Potosi.

The Strongest celebrated their first win in five in dramatic fashion, edging San Jose 1-0 courtesy of Pablo Escobar's injury-time penalty.

Real Potosi climbed above San Jose into fifth spot - on goal difference - after a 1-0 victory at home to Sport Boys.