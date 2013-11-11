Bolivia Wrap: Wilstermann cut gap on Bolivar

David Mainz put Wilstermann ahead in the 27th minute before Aurora's Ramiro Mamani pulled a goal back barely a minute later.

The score remained 1-1 until the first minute of the second half when Aurora took a shock lead through Roberto Gamarra.

But Wilstermann put the pressure on and eventually took the lead by the 81st minute after a brace from Eric Aparicio.

Gerardo Berodia scored Wilstermann's fourth in the 90th minute to seal the victory and allow his side to move closer in the standings to league leaders Bolivar, who suffered a shock 1-0 loss to mid-table Oriente Petrolero.

Alcides Pena scored the only goal of the game for Petrolero in the 55th minute.

In other matches, The Strongest overcame San Jose 3-1, Guabira upset Nacional Potosi 1-0 while there was a 0-0 draw between Sport Boys and Blooming.