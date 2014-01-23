Bolton confirm Swansea talks over N'Gog deal

The 24-year-old French striker, whose contract expires at the end of the season, emerged as a potential transfer target for Michael Laudrup earlier this week and now looks to be a step closer to making a move to south Wales.

Freedman revealed on Thursday that an enquiry had been made, with the two clubs subsequently entering into discussions.

"Swansea enquired last night (Wednesday) about David N'Gog's availability," he said. "As we speak right now the two chairmen are talking to see what they can do or what they would like to do.

"David N'Gog is aware of it and he's also having a look at his position. There's six months to go left on his contract.

"I'm in a difficult position; it's very hard to stop a young player going to the Premier League and it's very hard to stop a player with six months left on his contract.

"I'd like to think every player has the desire to play in the Premier League. It's going to be very difficult to think he would be here on the Monday morning."

N'Gog, who joined Bolton from Liverpool in 2011, has scored four goals in 19 appearances for the Championship outfit this season.