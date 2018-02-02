Bolton Wanderers 1 Bristol City 0: Ameobi lifts hosts out of bottom three

Sammy Ameobi's sensational second-half solo goal was enough for Bolton Wanderers to beat promotion contenders Bristol City 1-0 to move out of the Championship's bottom three.

Lee Johnson's men travelled to the Macron Stadium looking to build on a 2-0 win over Queens Park Rangers last time out, but Bolton's desire saw the hosts come out on top thanks to Ameobi's goal.

The former Newcastle attacker threatened early on and was denied a glorious goal when he shot just wide following a 60-yard run.

Bolton looked the brighter throughout the first half, but the finish eluded them.

GOOOAAALLL!!! What a strike from Sammy Ameobi!!! Unstoppable effort from the forward as he bursts forward over the halfway line before drilling home from 30-yards!(71) 1-0 February 2, 2018

At least, that was the case until the 71st minute, when the lively Ameobi strode over the halfway line, darted towards goal and found the net in emphatic fashion from 30 yards out.

And that proved to be enough, as Bolton lifted themselves out of the bottom three, at least until Saturday, while fifth-placed Bristol are left looking nervously over their shoulder.