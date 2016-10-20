Bonaventura on Icardi saga: I'll wait until I've won something before writing a book!

AC Milan playmaker Giacomo Bonaventura has delivered his verdict on the Mauro Icardi saga by saying he would not write a book until he has won some silverware.

While Milan are flying high under Vincenzo Montella, city rivals Inter have been involved in an unwanted controversy surrounding their captain's autobiography while they struggle for results under Frank de Boer.

Icardi infuriated Inter's Curva Nord ultras after claiming in his book that he made himself a "hero" among his team-mates by standing up to one of the group's leaders after a 3-1 defeat to Sassuolo in 2014-15.

Curva Nord declared Icardi to be "finished" as an Inter player and the striker was confronted by banners criticising him during the Cagliari match, where his missed penalty was cheered by sections of the home support.

Icardi was sanctioned by the club on Monday but retained the captaincy, with his agent and wife Wanda Nara saying the player will not be forced into a move.

Bonaventura was asked to comment and suggested he would not take the same approach as Icardi, who remains just 23 and is yet to win a major honour.

He told Gazzetta dello Sport: "If I wrote an autobiography it would be really boring!

"I don't have many stories to tell. I will win something first and then we can talk."

Milan are preparing to host Serie A champions and leaders Juventus at San Siro on Saturday.

A win would put Montella's men just two points off the pace at the top of the table and playmaker Bonaventura is in optimistic mood.

He added: "Juve are at a higher level, but the gap with the rest has decreased. We have not been far off the level of top teams so far.

"It is not at all [impossible]. We can win because it is a one-off game - we are at home and they will force us to give 100 per cent.

"My regret is having arrived at Milan when we are not in Europe, but this is the right year to return."