Bonucci warns Inter: 'Juventus hungrier than ever'

Leonardo Bonucci has warned Inter that Juventus are hungrier than ever following their disappointing 0-0 Champions League draw with Sevilla on Wednesday.

The Serie A champions are regarded as one of the outsiders to win European club football's elite competition, but they failed to get off to a winning start.

Juve will be looking to return to winning ways against Inter on Sunday, having started their bid for a sixth consecutive Scudetto with three straight victories.

"Sunday's match against Inter will be a tough test for us against a team in transition; no doubt they will be looking to prove to the home fans that they can compete at our level," Bonucci told Juventus' official website.

"Regardless, the Derby d'Italia is the Derby d'Italia and having missed out on the win on Wednesday, we'll be hungrier than ever to succeed this weekend.

"My dream has always been to win trophies with Juventus and if we keep our focus on all fronts this season, we can truly enter into legend.

"We've made some excellent signings of genuine match-winning quality. Guys like [Juan] Cuadrado, [Marko] Pjaca and [Miralem] Pjanic love to receive the ball between the lines and cause trouble. Their movement is such that it makes my job of finding them very easy."