Bony 'disappointed' to down old club Swansea

Wilfried Bony admitted that his first goals for Stoke City were tinged with disappointment given that they came at the expense of old club Swansea City.

The Ivory Coast striker scored in each half as Mark Hughes' side made it three Premier League wins in a row with a 3-1 victory at the bet365 Stadium on Monday.

Bony was delighted to get off the mark after six appearances without a goal, but conceded that it was a "crazy" feeling to find the net after just three minutes against his old side.

"It's very good for us because it's now three games in a row that we've won. It was a good result for the team," he told Sky Sports.

"Of course, it's crazy that my first goals of the year have come against my old team. I'm disappointed for them but that's the way football is.

"There have been a couple of games where I've missed some chances but I knew the goals would come. I didn't know when so I was still pushing myself to work very hard.

"We have a great moment now so we want to continue and take the maximum points this year."

Bony's efforts - which came either side of an own goal from Alfie Mawson - were both set up by Joe Allen, who has already matched his previous best tally in a Premier League season by scoring or assisting six goals in only 10 appearances.

The Wales international is delighted with how Stoke have responded to a difficult start to the campaign and is relishing playing in a more advanced role under Hughes.

"The biggest thing was the chances we created. We got three goals but hit the woodwork three times as well and you can't ask for much more than that in a Premier League game," he added.

"I don't like to make excuses but we came in for some tough games at the start. Our performances maybe weren't as bad as it was made out but we were shipping too many goals and we've managed to tighten that up.

"I've never had a run of games in that position, I'm slowly getting that hang of it. That licence to get involved further up the pitch is what I love doing and as long as I can chip in with some goals, I might be in that position to stay,

"I played as a holding midfielder for Wales for the last few years and really enjoyed that as well. I don't know myself what my best position is."