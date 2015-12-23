Bony frustrated with City role

Manchester City striker Wilfried Bony voiced his disappointment with the lack of faith shown in him by manager Manuel Pellegrini after he was dropped from the starting XI for the 2-1 loss against Arsenal on Monday.

Bony had been City's number nine during Sergio Aguero's absence due to injury, but had to settle for a spot on the bench again at the Emirates following the Argentinean's return to Premier League action.

And Bony's relegation to the bench frustrated the 27-year-old.

"I'm disappointed that I didn't start," Bony told reporters.

"I'm not the coach. The coach does what he thinks is best for the team. Everyone on the bench wants to play. He has to choose 11 players. But I think I deserve to be playing.

"Aguero is coming back from injury. He hasn't played for a couple of weeks. My feeling is that I will discuss this with the manager.

"I will continue to work hard, prepare very well and then it will depend on the coach who he puts in.

"When I come on I just try to do my best to try to score or to give an assist to help the team to win."

Bony has netted eight goals in 20 appearances in all competitions for City so far this campaign.