Bony: Playing at World Cup is more than a dream

The Swansea City striker impressed in his debut Premier League season, netting 17 goals in 34 appearances, and hopes to take that form into the finals in Brazil with his country.

Ivory Coast have been drawn in Group C along with Colombia, Japan and Greece, and in such a competitive group, Bony knows how crucial it is to get off to a strong start.

"To play in the World Cup - the biggest tournament in the world of sport - is a massive moment for my country," he told Swansea's official website.

"For me, it doesn't get any bigger than this. My first World Cup in Brazil is more than a dream.

"I've watched the World Cup all of my life, and now I get to play in one.

"It's a 50-50 group. Any team could win it or finish bottom.

"The first game is hugely important against Japan. If we could win that game then it would really give us a good chance of progressing.

"As a team, we achieve everything together, and that is something we pride ourselves on."