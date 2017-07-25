Bordeaux abandon Wellington Silva transfer

Wellington Silva's transfer from Fluminense to Bordeaux has fallen through after the Brazilian forward failed a medical.

The collapse sees the 24-year-old denied a second chance at European football after a disappointing six-year spell at Arsenal, during which he failed to make a single appearance for the Premier League club.

After joining the Gunners for €4 million in 2010, Silva spent time on loan at Levante, Alcoyano, Ponferradina, Real Murcia and Bolton Wanderers, before returning to Fluminense in 2016.

He had agreed a deal to join the Ligue 1 club subject to a medical, but Bordeaux confirmed via Twitter they had opted against finalising the move.

[COMMUNIQUE] A la suite de la visite médicale, le club a décidé de ne pas concrétiser le transfert de Wellington SILVA. July 25, 2017

Silva has scored seven goals in domestic league and cup competitions for Fluminense this year.