Bordeaux president would welcome Zidane return

Zidane, who played for Bordeaux between 1992 and 1996, is currently in his first coaching position as assistant at Real Madrid alongside Carlo Ancelotti.

While Triaud is pleased with how the season is going for Bordeaux, currently eight in Ligue 1 under Francis Gillot, he would not rule out the possibility of Zidane managing Bordeaux in future.

Asked about the chances of Zidane taking over at the Stade Jacques Chaban-Delmas, he told sport365 : "Why not? He's a boy for whom we've retained a lot of friendship and respect.

"I think about it sometimes. But let's be clear, there is no question of it at Bordeaux for the moment."

Triaud said he was unaware of Zidane's plans for the future and suggested he may want to continue learning his trade at the Santiago Bernabeu.

He continued: "I don't know what his career plan is. Does he want to try himself at a French club from the off or does he want to experience some years as an assistant at a club like Real Madrid?

"One day, if it's the case, the door is open, but things are going very well with Francis Gillot for the moment."