Borghi named new Boca boss

Borghi, who was part of the Argentina squad that won the 1986 World Cup, signed a one year contract to coach the fallen giants, four times South American champions since 2000.

"At Boca, there's a thin line between what's good and what's bad, so Boca will be a big challenge," the 45-year-old told a news conference at his official presentation at the Bombonera (chocolate box) stadium.

"The only objective here, as in all big clubs, is to be champions," said Borghi, who steered Colo Colo to four successive Chilean titles before taking charge at his former club Argentinos in January.

"It shows this is Boca, at Argentinos there were two or three journalists," added Borghi with a grin.

"We as a coaching staff feel very proud to be at this club with so much history at national and international level."

Borghi said he has discussed reinforcements with Boca president Amor Ameal and said midfielder Matias Fernandez who is going to the World Cup with Chile and is unsettled at Sporting in Portugal is a potential target.

"Matias is a player I know well, we had him at Colo Colo, he was sold to the 'Yellow Submarine' (Villarreal), he's an Argentine naturalised Chilean so he won't fill a foreigner's berth (in the squad)," said Borghi.

Boca finished the Clausura last weekend in 16th place with 20 points from 19 matches and the worst defence having conceded 35 goals.

"I don't want to be rude to the coaches who were here before me and I believe there's a bit of balance lacking," said Borghi.

He is the latest signing as Argentina's big clubs attempt to pull out of a slump. Boca's arch-rivals River Plate hired Angel Cappa last month.

Follow FFT.com on Twitter

Join FFT.com on Facebook