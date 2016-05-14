'Boring' Luis Enrique dedicates title to Barcelona fans

Luis Enrique was happy to dedicate Barcelona's Liga title triumph to the club's supporters, claiming he is too boring to indulge in the celebrations himself.

Barca completed the defence of their domestic crown with a 3-0 victory over Granada on Sunday, a result which ensured they finished the season a point ahead of Real Madrid at the top of the table.

Luis Enrique insisted his side deserved to triumph as a result of their consistency during the campaign and was keen to thank the fans for sticking by the team during their slump in April, when they suffered three defeats in a row to leave their title hopes in doubt.

"I'm a bore. I'll have to change after 46 years," the head coach said when asked if he will join in the celebrations. "I'll remember those who supported us during difficult times. It's a pleasure to dedicate this title to the fans."

"The team looked very good," he continued when asked for his assessment of the match, which was won thanks to a Luis Suarez hat-trick.

"We had to take more risks at 0-0. Once we made it 1-0, we then had to maintain a structure that allowed us to attack the ball and press the opponent. We controlled the transitions and the loose balls. We're very happy and the fans can go and celebrate.

"Throughout the season we have been at a very high level. This is a prize for regularity and it's a deserved one. We have managed to overcome difficult times. We're pleased for the fans, for our families and for the club. Now to celebrate and try to win another title next Sunday."

Barca's attentions now turn to the Copa del Rey final with Sevilla next weekend.