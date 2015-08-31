Borini completes Sunderland switch

Liverpool striker Fabio Borini has completed a move to Sunderland on a four-year contract.

The Italy international previously spent the 2013-14 Premier League season on loan at the Stadium of Light.

"I am delighted to be back at Sunderland," he told the club's official website. "It is a club I know really well from my time here previously.

"It will be emotional for me to play at the Stadium of Light again and I can't wait to get back on the pitch as a Sunderland player."

Head coach Dick Advocaat added: "Fabio is a great addition to the squad who will make our front line stronger.

"He can play in a number of attacking positions which is a huge benefit to the team."

Borini endured a difficult time at Anfield having failed to become a first-team regular following his arrival from Roma in 2012.

The 24-year-old scored 10 goals in all competitions during his previous stint on Wearside.