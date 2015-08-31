Borini completes Sunderland switch
Following a previous loan spell at the Stadium of Light, Fabio Borini has now joined Sunderland on a permanent deal from Liverpool.
Liverpool striker Fabio Borini has completed a move to Sunderland on a four-year contract.
The Italy international previously spent the 2013-14 Premier League season on loan at the Stadium of Light.
"I am delighted to be back at Sunderland," he told the club's official website. "It is a club I know really well from my time here previously.
"It will be emotional for me to play at the Stadium of Light again and I can't wait to get back on the pitch as a Sunderland player."
Head coach Dick Advocaat added: "Fabio is a great addition to the squad who will make our front line stronger.
"He can play in a number of attacking positions which is a huge benefit to the team."
Borini endured a difficult time at Anfield having failed to become a first-team regular following his arrival from Roma in 2012.
The 24-year-old scored 10 goals in all competitions during his previous stint on Wearside.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.