Borini excited to line up against Chelsea

Borini - who is at Sunderland on a season-long loan from Liverpool - is hoping to be involved against the UEFA Europa League holders at The Stadium of Light.

Gus Poyet's side are bottom of the Premier League table, five points from safety, but have won their last three home matches in all competitions.

And Italian Borini, who was at Chelsea from 2007 to 2011, is hopeful Sunderland's home support can spur them onto another stirring triumph.

"I have lots of friends still at Chelsea," Borini told the club's official website.

"I was there a long time and experienced a lot during my time there. For me I am looking forward to playing against them for the first time.

"We all know what to expect from them, they are a very talented side and they will prove to be a very tough test.

"It will be good to play at home on the back of the result at Villa. The fans will be right behind us, as they have been since the opening day.

"You can see how important it is when you look at our recent home record, we've had great results against Newcastle and Man City and Southampton in the Capital One Cup. Their support is crucial for us."