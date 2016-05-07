Borini: No negative thoughts at Sunderland

Fabio Borini insists Sunderland only have positive thoughts after they overcame Chelsea 3-2 in dramatic fashion to enhance their chances of remaining in the Premier League next season.

Sunderland trailed at half-time as Nemanja Matic put Chelsea ahead after Wahbi Khazri's phenomenal volley cancelled out Diego Costa's opener.

Borini restored parity in the 67th minute before Jermain Defoe completed the turnaround three minutes later, with a stunned Chelsea losing John Terry to a second yellow card in second-half stoppage time.

Sunderland can now secure survival by defeating Everton on Wednesday, and Borini praised the mentality of the team and the influence of the crowd in attaining the result.

"In terms of intensity, quality, fightback, it's unbelievable from all of us. We kept believing and showed that we are Sunderland," he said.

"[The crowd were] unbelievable, and we need that again on Wednesday because that made the difference when we went down 2-1 and kept us going.

"We have to do it this week. We have the focus, we don't have negative thoughts of relegation, we only have positive thoughts and we've seen it today.

"We know how important it is to stay in the Premier League because of all the TV rights and Sunderland as a football club and city deserve to stay in the Premier League."

Defoe echoed Borini's sentiments and urged caution ahead of the visit of Roberto Martinez's side in midweek.

"It was a difficult game but we managed to do it. Unbelievable character from the boys, everyone worked hard," he said.

"We have always been confident, never thought about being relegated. It's not done yet. We must recover and we've got a big game on Wednesday."