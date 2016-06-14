Boruc takes swipe at Koeman over Everton switch

Former Southampton goalkeeper Artur Boruc has criticised Ronald Koeman for leaving the club to take over at Everton, claiming the Dutchman has contradicted his own earlier sentiments.

Boruc joined Southampton in 2012, but Koeman's arrival two years later marked the beginning of the end of the Poland international's career at St Mary's.

Fraser Forster was brought in as first choice and Boruc was sent on loan to AFC Bournemouth, making the move permanent at the end of the 2014-15 campaign.

On Tuesday, Koeman's long-awaited switch to manage Everton was finalised, the 53-year-old agreeing terms on a three-year deal at Goodison Park.

Koeman did have one year left on his deal at Southampton, and Boruc claims his old boss has gone back on earlier remarks criticising the lack of loyalty in the modern game.

No words for this one... June 14, 2016

Boruc took to Twitter, posting a picture of Koeman along with a quote attributed to the Dutchman, which read: "One thing that I notice about modern day football is the lack of loyalty nowadays.

"Players and managers alike are switching clubs much more easily, mainly just for more money. I'd hate to ever become that kind of manager, only focused on short-term gains."

It remains unclear whether those words were actually said by Koeman - the comments supposedly made on March 15 - but Boruc made his feelings clear, posting the caption "No words for this one... #money #loyalty" alongside the photo.